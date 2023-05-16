Max Financial Services Q4 Review - Growth Trends To Remain Healthy; VNB Margin To Moderate: Motilal Oswal
Annual premium equivalent to grow in double digits.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Max Financial Services Ltd. reported a stable quarter on the back of healthy value of new business margin of 30.3%. VNB margin was aided by strong growth in VNB (16% beat) and annual premium equivalent (7% beat) due to increased demand before the budgetary changes.
Non-Participating maintained its robust momentum, led by the annuity business, while other segments also saw a sequential recovery.
Growth in APE was driven by the proprietary channels, which rose 90% YoY and contributed ~41% to overall APE. The banca channel’s APE also recovered with 13% YoY growth (up 41% QoQ).
Max Financial Services' management expects the banca channel’s growth to improve further.
We estimate a 15% APE compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, leading to a 13% VNB CAGR.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:s
South Indian Bank Q4 Review - Strong Quarter; Management Succession Is A Key Monitorable: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.