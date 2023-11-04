Max Financial Services Q2 Results Review - Growth Momentum Intact; Margins Disappoint: Nirmal Bang

Max Financial Services Ltd.'s annual premium equivalent grew 38.8% YoY, driven by strong growth in the protection and annuity portfolio. The company expects overall APE growth momentum to be intact in H2 with non-par/ protection portfolio contributing more to growth. We build 14.7% APE growth over FY23-26E.

Q2 value of new business growth was tepid (11.5%) as VNB margin contracted to 25.2% due to an increase in the share of low-margin unit linked insurance plan in the mix. Max Financial Services expects margins to improve in H2 as the share of protection and NPAR rises.

We revise our VNB Margin estimates on lower than expected VNB Margin in H1.

We value Max Life using the appraisal value framework (FY24E embedded value plus FY25E Structural Value) with a target price of Rs 1,015 (2.3 times FY25E P/EV). Maintain 'Accumulate'.