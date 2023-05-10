Matrimony.com Q4 Results Review - Turning The Corner; Re-Rating Likely: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Matrimony.com Ltd.’s revenue trend in Q4 FY23 improved sequentially after two consecutive quarters of decline. Also, billings in matchmaking increased 8.6% QoQ and 76.9% YoY in Q4 FY23 versus 1.6% QoQ and 2.1% YoY in Q3 FY23.
Paid subscriptions were up ~12% YoY. We believe this indicates improving sentiment and augurs well for revenue growth in FY24E.
Matrimony.com's management commentary also reflected improving outlook. Management guided for more than 10% revenue growth and 300 basis points YoY Ebitda margin improvement in FY24.
Given the improving outlook and subdued present valuation, we think the stock is likely to re-rate.
