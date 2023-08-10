Matrimony.com Q1 - Profitability Improves Amid Worsening Risk Reward; Downgrade To 'Add': ICICI Securities
Management is hopeful of achieving quarterly double digit YoY growth by the end of FY24.
ICICI Securities Report
Matrimony.com Ltd.’s matchmaking revenue grew 8% QoQ and 5.6% YoY in Q1 FY24. Billings in matchmaking increased 3.8% QoQ and 6.5% YoY in Q1 FY24 versus 8.6% QoQ and 3.9% YoY in Q4 FY23.
Paid subscriptions were up ~12% YoY. We believe this indicates improving sentiment and augurs well for revenue growth in FY24E.
Management is hopeful of achieving quarterly double digit YoY growth by the end of FY24. This is lower than the full year double digit growth outlook built into the stock.
Focus on making the marriage services business profitable continues.
Matrimony.com expects break even by end of FY24. We think given the recent rerating, the risk reward skew for this stock has worsened and hence, we downgrade it to 'Add' (from 'Buy'), with an unchanged target price of Rs 750.
