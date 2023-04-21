Mastek - Aiming For Industry Leading Growth In FY24: ICICI Direct

Mastek Ltd. reported strong revenue growth of 5.3% QoQ in constant currency terms while in dollar terms revenue grew 7.7% to $86.3 million. The company mentioned that revenue growth was largely from organic business. In rupee terms, the company reported revenue of Rs 709.2 crore, up 7.7% QoQ.

Geography wise, growth was led by the UK region (60.4% of revenue mix), which reported growth of 10.5% QoQ while the Middle East continues to report consistent growth reporting growth of 8.7% QoQ.

U.S. region (26% of revenue mix) reported muted growth of 0.5% QoQ. Mastek indicated that seasonally weak quarter for MST Solutions and delayed decision making in the U.S. due to macro concerns are reasons for the muted performance.

Vertical wise government (43% of mix) grew 11.8% QoQ while health, financial services and manufacturing reported QoQ growth of 6.1%, 9.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Retail continues to be under pressure and for Q4 it reported flattish growth.