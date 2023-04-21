Mastek - Aiming For Industry Leading Growth In FY24: ICICI Direct
Growth in new logo acquisition, increasing deal size, expansion of sales and marketing and market share gains to drive revenues.
ICICI Direct Report
Mastek Ltd. reported strong revenue growth of 5.3% QoQ in constant currency terms while in dollar terms revenue grew 7.7% to $86.3 million. The company mentioned that revenue growth was largely from organic business. In rupee terms, the company reported revenue of Rs 709.2 crore, up 7.7% QoQ.
Geography wise, growth was led by the UK region (60.4% of revenue mix), which reported growth of 10.5% QoQ while the Middle East continues to report consistent growth reporting growth of 8.7% QoQ.
U.S. region (26% of revenue mix) reported muted growth of 0.5% QoQ. Mastek indicated that seasonally weak quarter for MST Solutions and delayed decision making in the U.S. due to macro concerns are reasons for the muted performance.
Vertical wise government (43% of mix) grew 11.8% QoQ while health, financial services and manufacturing reported QoQ growth of 6.1%, 9.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Retail continues to be under pressure and for Q4 it reported flattish growth.
Key triggers for future price performance:
The management change in the U.S. region likely help in the recovery in FY24, which along with recent acquisition MST Solutions may bring growth back in the market. Expect revenues to grow at 12.8% compound annual growth rate in FY23-25E.
