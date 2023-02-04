MAS Financial Services Q3 Results Review - Steady Earnings Momentum With Healthy AUM Growth: Motilal Oswal
MAS Financial Services has successfully navigated a tough environment, with a large exposure to microloans and the MSME sector.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
MAS Financial Services Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 profit after tax rose 28% YoY to Rs 513 million (inline). Net interest income grew 41% YoY to Rs 1.25 billion, while opex at Rs 421 million grew 50% YoY.
Pre provision operating profit rose 36% YoY to Rs 827 million. Nine months-FY23 profit after tax grew 27% YoY to Rs 1.5 billion (previous year: Rs 1.15 billion).
Credit costs grew 17% QoQ to Rs 142 million (our estimate: Rs 76 million). Q3 FY23 disbursements grew 39% YoY but declined 2% QoQ to ~Rs 22.2 billion. 9MFY23 disbursements surged 61% YoY to Rs 66.4 billion (previous year: Rs 41.2 billion).
Asset quality was stable QoQ, with gross stage-III/net stage-III at 2.2%/1.6%. In micro, small and medium enterprise and SME lending, MAS Financial Services is relatively better than its peers. Capital adequacy and liquidity on the balance sheet remained healthy.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Max Financial Services Q3 Review - VNB Margin Improves Sharply Aided By A Shift In Product Mix: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.