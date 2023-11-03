MAS Financial Services Q2 Results Review - Strong Quarter; Growth Visibility Strong: Axis Securities

Mas Financial Services Ltd.'s assets under management growth was robust at 27/7% YoY/QoQ (ahead of our expectation of 25/6% YoY/QoQ) with growth visible across segments. The wheels portfolio registered a robust growth of 59/16% YoY/QoQ on a lower base, while micro small and medium enterprises growth was equally strong at 20/6% YoY/QoQ.

The share of MSME loans stood at ~83% vs. 88/84% YoY/QoQ. The share of AUM sourced through the non-banking financial company partners continued to decline and stood at 36.6% versus 41/37.2% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income grew by 24/10% YoY/QoQ driven by healthy growth and margin expansion (on a calculated basis). 

Non-interest income growth of 37/12% YoY/QoQ was led by better fee and commission income. Opex growth continued to remain elevated growing at 16/13% YoY/QoQ.

Cost-income ratio inched up marginally to 31.9% versus 31.1% QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 34/10% YoY/QoQ. Credit costs inched up QoQ and stood at 108 basis points versus 91 bps QoQ. Profit after tax growth was healthy at 24/6% YoY/QoQ.

Asset quality remained stable with gross non performing asset/net non-performing assets at 2.17/1.47% versus 2.13/1.47% QoQ.

MAS Financial Services continues to carry a management overlay of Rs 19 crore (0.27% of on-book assets). The company remains well capitalised with capital to risk assets ratio/tier-I at 25.2/21.2%.