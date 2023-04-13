MAS Financial Services - Focus On Risk-Calibrated Growth: Axis Securities

We met with the management team of MAS Financial Services Ltd. to understand the growth strategy over the medium term. Key Takeaways from management interaction-

While MAS Financial Services relied primarily on its non-banking financial company partners to source around 55-60% of its business, the company is now looking to shift to scaling up its own distribution channel, given the ease of scaling up the business.

The mix of direct sourcing versus partner currently stands at 61% in Q3 FY23 versus ~41% in March 2020. Going forward, the management expects the mix to settle at 75:25 with direct distribution contributing a majority of the business sourcing.

MAS continues to invest in expanding its footprint and has previously indicated that it will open ~200 branches over the next two years. With plans to improve geographical penetration apart from the core states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, MAS will foray into Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and focus on growing the micro, small and medium enterprise book.

MAS aspires to have a presence across 12-15 states over the next five years.