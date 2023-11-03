MAS Financial Q2 Review - Inline Earnings Aided By NIM Expansion Despite Higher Credit Costs: Motilal Oswal
Credit costs surged 95% YoY stood to Rs 236 million versus our estimate of Rs 190 million.
Motilal Oswal Report
MAS Financial Services Ltd. Q2 FY24 profit after tax grew 22% YoY to Rs 600 million (in line). Net total income was up 28% YoY at Rs 1.5 billion (in line), while opex at Rs 484 million grew 16% YoY. Pre-provision operating profit rose 34% YoY to Rs 1.04 billion (in line).
Operating expenses increased, with the cost/income ratio growing ~75 basis points QoQ to ~32% and the opex-to-assets under management ratio rising ~15 bp to 2.2%.
MAS Financial Services' expenses were mainly driven by the expansion in direct distribution.
On-book gross non-performing assets rose ~5 bp QoQ to 2.17%. However, net non-performing assets ratio was stable QOQ at 1.47%. Capital adequacy and liquidity on the balance sheet remained healthy.
We cut our FY25E earning per share by ~5% to factor in higher credit costs, driven by an improving mix of direct distribution.
Retain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1100 (based on 2.8 times September 25E book value).
