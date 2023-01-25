Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, SBI Cards, Colgate, Supreme Industries & More Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd. - Stable Performance In Adverse Macro

TVS’ Q3 profit after tax, at Rs 3.5 billion, was in line with our estimate although the Ebitda margin was lower than our estimate as benefits from better-than-expected ASP were more than offset by the impact of lower volumes and higher electric vehicle sales. TVS continued to outperform peers for year-to-date-FY23:

it gained 40 bps market share in motorcycles to 8.2%, in scooters, it is the biggest gainer and its market share is up 260 bps to 23.4%, in exports, while the two-wheeler industry volume is down 12%, TVS exports were down 7%.

With supply challenges now largely over, we expect TVS’ outperformance to continue on the back of the ramp-up of its launches, including the new Ronin and Raider.