Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, L&T Tech, Dalmia Bharat, Nippon Life Q4 Results: HDFC Securities

Maruti Suzuki - Market share recovery to drive rerating

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q4 profit after tax, at Rs 26.2 billion, came in slightly below our estimate of Rs 27.2 billion, due to a slight miss in Ebitda, and higher depreciation and interest burden.

While margins were in line with our estimate, the Ebitda miss was due to a lower-than-expected average average selling price. In the recent past, the stock has underperformed on concerns of whether Maruti Suzuki would be able to recover lost share in utility vehicles, given heightened competition.