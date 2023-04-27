Maruti Suzuki Q4 Review- Accelerating Growth, Capacity Expansion; Portfolio Attributed Unchanged: ICICI Direct
Bullishness reloaded.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. posted a healthy performance in Q4 FY23.
Total operating income came in at Rs 32,048 crore, up 10.3% QoQ. With 11% QoQ rise in volumes, average selling prices remained flat QoQ at ~Rs 6 lakh/unit.
Maruti Suzuki's Ebitda margins in Q4 FY23 were at 10.5%, up 70 bps QoQ. Consequent profit after tax was at Rs 2,624 crore, up 11.6% QoQ which was driven by higher margins as well as higher other income.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Aided by robust demand for its new launches, incremental capex being done to bring in additional 10 lakh capacity and ambition to regain 50% market share thereby outpacing industry growth, going forward, we build in 9%, 15% volume, sales compound annual growth rate, respectively, in FY23-25E.
Continuing leadership position in the compressed natural gas space (penetration at ~20%) with positive traction being witnessed post government rationalising CNG prices.
Technology work being done in the flex fuel (ethanol powered) vehicle domain and BEVs showcased in Auto Expo 2023 (launch in FY25) and potential beneficiary of Toyota accelerating the electric vehicle push on a global scale.
Robust orderbook of more than 4.1 lakh units; healthy numbers in new sports utility vehicle launches.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
More Research Reports On Maruti Suzuki's Q4 FY23 Results Reviews
Inline Profitability; Limited Catalysts For Upgrades: ICICI Securities
Miss Due To Mix, Forex; Demand Outlook Stable: Motilal Oswal
Stable Performance, Improving Volume, Margin Outlook: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.