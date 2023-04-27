Maruti Suzuki Q4 Review- Accelerating Growth, Capacity Expansion; Portfolio Attributed Unchanged: ICICI Direct

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. posted a healthy performance in Q4 FY23.

Total operating income came in at Rs 32,048 crore, up 10.3% QoQ. With 11% QoQ rise in volumes, average selling prices remained flat QoQ at ~Rs 6 lakh/unit.

Maruti Suzuki's Ebitda margins in Q4 FY23 were at 10.5%, up 70 bps QoQ. Consequent profit after tax was at Rs 2,624 crore, up 11.6% QoQ which was driven by higher margins as well as higher other income.

Key triggers for future price performance: