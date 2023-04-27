Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results Review - Well Placed To Outgrow The Industry: Prabhudas Lilladher
Slight miss on revenue led by semi-conductor constrained sales QoQ
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut our FY24/25 earnings per share estimates by ~3% each, to factor in flattish volume guidance for entry segment cars. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenues were marginally lower than our estimates, while margins were largely inline and expanded by ~70 basis points QoQ.
Chip shortage continued to impact Q4 and led to sales of lower varients, thereby, impacting realisation. Going ahead, Maruti Suzuki hopes to outgrow passenger vehicle industry’s growth led by its sports utility vehicle portfolio, increased traction from compressed natural gas models and servicing stronger orderbook.
Further, company’s declining market share has likely stabilised in Q4 FY23 and we expect improvement in FY24E with likely increase in volume contribution from utility vehicles and multi utility vehicles (we build in ~27% mix in FY24 versus ~21% in FY23).
We remain positive on Maruti Suzuki’s growth prospects given-
market share gains and average selling price increase coming from filling white spaces in UV portfolio,
~220 bps increase (over FY23-25E) in Ebitda margins on the back of commodity cost softening and higher UV share and
rural revival.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
