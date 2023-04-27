Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results Review - Stable Performance, Improving Volume, Margin Outlook: Dolat Capital

Despite semiconductor shortage Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. printed a strong performance on margin front in Q4 led by favorable forex realisation, softening commodity prices and operating leverage. Ebitda grew by 18% QoQ to Rs.33.50 billion with resilient margin at 10.5 % (up 70 basis points QoQ).

We expect passenger vehicles demand to continue to be strong for the near to medium term led by strong waiting periods for cars and low inventory, however entry level car demand is expected to be flattish in FY24.

Maruti Suzuki’s current order backlog stands at ~412,000 units and holding only two-three weeks of network stock at the end of Q4. Semiconductor availability remain a major concern for the company.

Although, Q4 export volume improved 4.4% sequentially, dollar availability in emerging markets remained a key challenge. Grand Vitara contribution would be significant in coming quarter.

We continue to maintain a positive view on Maruti Suzuki given its unique moats and intrinsic strength like a broad based product portfolio, dealership strength and strong rural presence.