Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results Review - Margins Expansion Levers Shaping Up Well: Yes Securities
FY23 exit orderbook highest of past three quarters.
Yes Securities Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 missed our Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax by 4%/7%, we believe the overall results were still better given sustained improvements in key metrics such as Ebitda/vehicle which grew ~7% QoQ to Rs 65,000/unit (up 31% YoY).
Higher contribution from Suzuki Motor Gujarat (as overheads are loaded in raw material) as well as one time impacted of Rs 400 millio due to auto expo expense restricted margins.
Going forward with raw material stability and controlled discounts to support margins while recent cut in compressed natural gas price bode well for volumes.
Overall bookings healthy at ~4,12000 versus (~3,60000 in Q3 FY23, ~4,10000 Q2 FY23 and ~3,50000 units in Q1 FY23). We believe going forward strong demand, improving supplies, moderating commodity inflation and moderate discounts, Ebitda margins to recover ~11.2% in FY24E (versus 9.4% in FY23 and 10.5% in Q4 FY23).
We build in healthy revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 14%/23%/24% over FY23‐25E.
