Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results Review - Inline Profitability; Limited Catalysts For Upgrades: ICICI Securities

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 Ebitda margin at 10.5% was inline with consensus estimate at 10.6%, up 138 basis points YoY, up 70 bps QoQ.

Despite volume increasing 11% QoQ, unfavorable mix (higher mix of Toyota and Suzuki Motor Gujarat) impacted gross margin by 60 bps QoQ, partly negating the 130 bps QoQ benefit from operating leverage.

Though average selling price was flat QoQ, we believe with Maruti Suzuki targeting higher than 7% volume growth in FY24 versus flat entry level car portfolio volume, product mix should improve and drive ASP higher.

We believe Maruti Suzuki had to focus both on market share and profitability and accordingly allocate the available semiconductor supply for vehicle production, resulting in limited focus on ASP.

Blended discounts were down 27% QoQ at ~Rs 13,300/unit, though up ~Rs 2000/unit YoY.

We are building in ~2.1 million and ~2.3 million units for FY24E and FY25E, respectively, along with Ebitdam at 11.4%.