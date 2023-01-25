Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results Review - Margins Expansion Levers Shaping Up Well: Yes Securities

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 operating results were healthy as Ebitda came in higher by ~6% to our estimates at Rs 28.3 billion (estimate: Rs 26.6 billion) with ~50 bps QoQ expansion in margins at 9.8% (estimate: 9.6%). This was led by raw material inflation cooling off, positive operating leverage, favorable product mix (as proportion of higher priced variants were higher).

However, higher royalty spends at 3.9% (versus 3.7% in H1) and advertising and promotion spends, partially restricted margins expansion. Going forward with raw material stability, we expect margins to expand QoQ led by cost controls and operating leverage.

Strong response to recently launched products has led to overall bookings at ~3.6 lakh (versus ~4.1 lakh Q2 FY23 and ~3.5 lakh units in Q1 FY23) of which ~190,000 bookings is for recently launched products. With this and launch of Jimny (early FY24), we believe Maruti Suzuki should be able to partially recoup lost market share.