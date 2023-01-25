Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results Review - Better Mix Drives Positive Earnings Surprise: ICICI Securities
Maruti Suzuki’s Q3 Ebitda margin was largely inline our estimate, driven by raw material cost benefit, favorable currency movement
ICICI Securities Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 Ebitda margin at 9.8%, up 50 basis points QoQ, was largely in line our estimate, driven by raw material cost benefit and favourable currency movement. Average selling price was up 8% QoQ through better mix as there was lower proportion of mini cars, higher share of utility vehicles (up ~500 bps QoQ) and introduction of the higher-end UV model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki's volumes were down 10% QoQ due to post-festive season destocking of entry-level cars and half-yearly production shutdown in Dec-22, which was made up partly through the 8% rise in blended ASP. With limited drivers of total cost of ownership inflation and new launches like Fronx and Jimny, we maintain our FY24E volume at 2.2 million, up 10% from FY23E levels.
Blended discount inched up QoQ by ~Rs 5,000/unit due to weakness in entry-level car sales and higher retail units sold. Keeping our FY24E earnings largely unchanged, we increase our ASP estimate by ~4% and also cut Ebitdam by 100 bps to ~11.5%.
