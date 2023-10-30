Maruti Suzuki Q2 Review - Posts Impressive Margins; Concerns Emerge Over Small Car Revival: Axis Securities
Reasonable valuations and weak entry-level segments limit re-rating potential despite this quarter’s robust margin performance.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. delivered a robust set of numbers with strong Ebitda margin gains, exceeding ours and street’s estimates. Revenue stood largely in line at Rs 37,062 crore, up 24%/15% YoY/QoQ, led by higher realisation on account of a higher share of SUVs in sales mix (33% of total sales in Q2 FY24, versus 16% in Q2 FY23).
Maruti Suzuki's Ebitda stood at Rs 4,784 crore, up 73%/60% YoY/QoQ, a solid beat of 14%/17% versus ours/consensus estimates, led by higher gross margins at 29% versus our estimate of 28% (up 250/220 bps YoY/QoQ), driven by lower raw material costs.
We note the impact of the inventory build-up of ~Rs 815 crore, which led to lower raw material to sales. Ebitda margin grew by ~370 bps YoY/QoQ to 12.9% versus our estimate of 11.3%, led by higher gross margins and lower employee expenses.
Profit after tax stood at Rs 3,717 crore (up 80%/50% YoY/QoQ), beating our estimate by 10.4%.
Outlook:
The higher share of premium multi purpose vehicle/SUVs in the sales mix will drive the revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth in FY23-26E. We forecast revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate of 14%/20%/19% over FY23-26E.
Valuation and recommendation:
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock and value it at 27 times price/earning of its Sep-25E earnings per share (from 28 times) to arrive at our target price of Rs 11,800/share (unchanged), which implies an upside of 12% from the current market price.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Multiple launches from competitors will make the utility vehicle space more cluttered and competitive in future.
Commodity prices rising from the current level and unfavorable forex impact of Yen appreciation, which would impact the company’s gross margins negatively.
Lower than estimated demand scenario to hamper the off-take of vehicles, impacting our sales volume growth forecasts.
