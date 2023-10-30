Maruti Suzuki Q2 Review - Posts Impressive Margins; Concerns Emerge Over Small Car Revival: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. delivered a robust set of numbers with strong Ebitda margin gains, exceeding ours and street’s estimates. Revenue stood largely in line at Rs 37,062 crore, up 24%/15% YoY/QoQ, led by higher realisation on account of a higher share of SUVs in sales mix (33% of total sales in Q2 FY24, versus 16% in Q2 FY23).

Maruti Suzuki's Ebitda stood at Rs 4,784 crore, up 73%/60% YoY/QoQ, a solid beat of 14%/17% versus ours/consensus estimates, led by higher gross margins at 29% versus our estimate of 28% (up 250/220 bps YoY/QoQ), driven by lower raw material costs.

We note the impact of the inventory build-up of ~Rs 815 crore, which led to lower raw material to sales. Ebitda margin grew by ~370 bps YoY/QoQ to 12.9% versus our estimate of 11.3%, led by higher gross margins and lower employee expenses.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 3,717 crore (up 80%/50% YoY/QoQ), beating our estimate by 10.4%.