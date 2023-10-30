Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Review - Strong Beat Led By Convergence Of All Positives In Q2: Motilal Oswal

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a strong Ebit margin beat in Q2 FY24; its margin improved ~400 basis points QoQ to 10.8% (versus our estimate 9.1%). This was driven by raw material cost savings, favorable forex, healthy mix, and operating leverage.

While Q2 margin reflects all the positives and no negative, we expect some of these positives to ebb from the third quarter.

We raise our FY24E/25E earnings per share by 10%/6% to factor in better gross margin and higher other income (as we factor in the share swap for Suzuki Motor Gujarat instead of cash outflows).

Stable domestic passenger vehicle industry growth and a favorable product lifecycle augur well for Maruti Suzuki.

We expect a recovery in both market share and margins in FY24, led by an improvement in supplies, a favorable product lifecycle, healthy mix, and operating leverage.

The stock trades at 23.4 times/22.4 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 12,300 (premised on 25 times September 2025E consolidated EPS).