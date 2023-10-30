Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Review - Strength In Margins To Sustain: Prabhudas Lilladher
Festive season growth at 18% YoY to drive Maruti Suzuki's FY24 growth to 10%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has convincingly broken its double digit margin mark after a period of 20 quarters (large part of it being sustainable) and thereby we increase our FY24-FY26E earnings per share estimates by 9-12% to factor in strong beat on margins and higher other income.
Maruti Suzuki’s Q2 FY24 revenues were largely in-line versus our estimate and consensus estimates, however, Ebitda margin was a solid beat (12.9% versus Bloomberg estimate and our estimate: 11.0%) helped by lower raw material, controlled other expenses and benefits from inventorisation.
The company guided for domestic passenger vehicle volume growth of 10% compared to ~5% for peers in FY24E, while festive season sales were strong for both Maruti Suzuki and industry; expected to grow by ~18% YoY.
Management maintained that margins are sustainable in current scenario and inventory movement is a normal phenomenon. Also small cars will continue to lag, while exports will improve over the medium term.
We believe Maruti Suzuki is well placed to benefit from-
market share gains and average selling price increase from higher mix of the new utility vehicle portfolio,
~350 bps increase (over FY23-26E) in Ebitda margins on the back of lower input price, cost control, operating leverage and higher UV share and
export volume.
We reiterate ‘Buy’ rating and target price of Rs 12,485 (previous Rs 11,500) at 25 times September-25E earnings per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Review - Beat On Margins On Back Of Raw Material Tailwind, Product Mix: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.