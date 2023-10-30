Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Review - Strength In Margins To Sustain: Prabhudas Lilladher

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has convincingly broken its double digit margin mark after a period of 20 quarters (large part of it being sustainable) and thereby we increase our FY24-FY26E earnings per share estimates by 9-12% to factor in strong beat on margins and higher other income.

Maruti Suzuki’s Q2 FY24 revenues were largely in-line versus our estimate and consensus estimates, however, Ebitda margin was a solid beat (12.9% versus Bloomberg estimate and our estimate: 11.0%) helped by lower raw material, controlled other expenses and benefits from inventorisation.

The company guided for domestic passenger vehicle volume growth of 10% compared to ~5% for peers in FY24E, while festive season sales were strong for both Maruti Suzuki and industry; expected to grow by ~18% YoY.

Management maintained that margins are sustainable in current scenario and inventory movement is a normal phenomenon. Also small cars will continue to lag, while exports will improve over the medium term.