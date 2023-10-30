Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Review - Healthy Operating Performance: Yes Securities

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 overall results were healthy as Ebitda/adjusted profit afer tax came in higher by 18- 22% to our/street estimates. This was led by higher than expected gross margins at 29.4% (+250 basis points YoY/ +220 bp QoQ, led by soft raw material).

Going ahead, margins expansion to be influenced by-

forex movement (expected to be favorable), decline in precious metal prices to be partially offset by recent spurt in steel prices (factor to remain watchful) and under control discount at ~2.5% of average selling price.

The demand commentary remained mix with festive to festive industry growth expected at ~18% (Maruti Suzuki to grow in-line) while FY24E passenger vehicle industry growth expected at ~5%. With improved supply, overall orderbook declined to ~250,000 units as of today (versus ~355,000 in Q1 and ~412,000 in Q4 FY23). We believe going forward with-

stable demand, improving supplies and refreshed product portfolio, moderating commodity inflation and controlled blended discounts, Ebitda margins to recover ~11.2% in FY24E (versus 9.4% in FY23 and 10.5% in Q4 FY23).

Going forward volume we build in healthy revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15%/35%/30% over FY23-25E and maintain 'Add' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 12,153 (versus Rs 11,671) valuing the stock at 26 times March-25 EPS (versus 10 year LPA of 29 times).

We upgrade FY24/25E EPS by ~2-4% to build in for better operating performance.