Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Review - Capturing The Premiumisation Trend: Dolat Capital
New launches in new Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx is helping Maruti Suzuki to gain market share in the fast growing SUV market.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s displayed strong margin performance in Q2. Operating profit margin expanded 368 basis points QoQ to 12.9% led by better product mix (utility vehicles volume share stood at 35%). Expect strong Q3 led by channel filling and festive season demand.
Entry-level car demand is showing weakness, leading to offering higher discounts while SUV segment is on strong footing, Festive season passenger vehicle's growth is 18% YoY till date.
We continue to maintain a positive view on Maruti Suzuki led by improving product mix, gaining market share in SUVs and expansion in operating margin.
We increase earnings per share by 19/11% for FY24/25E factoring in sharp expansion in margin.
We estimate 22% EPS CAGR over FY23-26E. Maintain 'Accumulate' with target price Rs 11552 (25 times September-25E).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.