Maruti Suzuki Q1 Review - Mixed Results; Higher ASPs To Drive Profitability: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1 FY24. Revenue (slight beat) grew by 22% YoY led by higher sales volumes (up 6% YoY) and higher average selling price (up 15% YoY) on the back of a richer product mix SUV (~25% of total sales mix in Q1 FY24 versus 17% in Q1 FY23).

On a sequential basis, revenue grew 1%, led by higher ASP (up ~3.5% QoQ) and was only partly offset by lower sales volume (down 3%). Ebitda (missed estimates) grew by 56% YoY but declined 11% QoQ due to a richer product mix, favorable forex impact offset by retention/retiral benefits to employees and higher other expenses.

Gross margins were up 180 bps/50 bps YoY/QoQ and beat our estimate by 30 bps. However, higher other expenses and employee costs led to a lower Ebitda margin at 9.2% versus our estimate of 9.9% (7.2%/10.5% in Q1 FY22/Q4 FY23).

Profit after tax (up 145% YoY but down 5% QoQ) beat our estimate by ~10% due to higher other income and lower interest expense.