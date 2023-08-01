Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Review - Strong Traction For New Launches To Continue: Prabhudas Lilladher
To acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat at Rs 127 billion (book value) from Suzuki Motor Corporation; by FY24 end.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenues were marginally higher than our (1%) and consensus estimates (2%), however, higher employee costs and other other expenses led to a miss on Ebitda margins (10% versus Bloomberg estimate: 10.2%; our estimate: 10.5%) (which could not be offset by higher gross margin).
Ebitda margins expanded by 280 basis points YoY, but was lower QoQ on lower volumes, higher employee and operating expenses.
Chip shortage impacted 28,000 units and Maruti Suzuki noted that situation is largely normalised now.
Going ahead, Maruti Suzuki hopes to outgrow passenger vehicle industry’s growth led by its SUV portfolio, increased traction from compressed natural gas models and servicing stronger orderbook.
We expect Maruti Suzuki to partially re-coup lost market share through faster growth than the industry in utility vehicle and multi utility vehicle segment (for Maruti Suzuki we build its UV and MUV mix to increase to ~30% in FY24 versus ~21% in FY23).
Maruti Suzuki is well placed to strongly benefit from-
market share gains and ASP increase coming from higher mix of the new UV portfolio,
260 bps increase (over FY23-25E) in Ebitda margins on the back of commodity cost softening, cost control, operating leverage and higher UV share and
rural revival.
We marginally change our earnings per share estimates for FY24E by -1.5%, given largely inline numbers and reiterate ‘Buy’ with an unchanged target price of Rs 11,100 at 25 times March-25E EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Review - Operationally Stable Quarter; Entering Festive Season Now: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.