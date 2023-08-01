Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Review - Strong Traction For New Launches To Continue: Prabhudas Lilladher

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenues were marginally higher than our (1%) and consensus estimates (2%), however, higher employee costs and other other expenses led to a miss on Ebitda margins (10% versus Bloomberg estimate: 10.2%; our estimate: 10.5%) (which could not be offset by higher gross margin).

Ebitda margins expanded by 280 basis points YoY, but was lower QoQ on lower volumes, higher employee and operating expenses.

Chip shortage impacted 28,000 units and Maruti Suzuki noted that situation is largely normalised now.

Going ahead, Maruti Suzuki hopes to outgrow passenger vehicle industry’s growth led by its SUV portfolio, increased traction from compressed natural gas models and servicing stronger orderbook.

We expect Maruti Suzuki to partially re-coup lost market share through faster growth than the industry in utility vehicle and multi utility vehicle segment (for Maruti Suzuki we build its UV and MUV mix to increase to ~30% in FY24 versus ~21% in FY23).