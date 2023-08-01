Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Review - Operationally Stable Quarter; Entering Festive Season Now: ICICI Securities
Maruti Suzuki is planning to acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat, with valuation being equal to the net residual book value.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has reported Ebitdam of 9.2%, down 130 basis points QoQ, despite 50 bps QoQ improvement in gross margin, as 80 bps non-recurring expenses under staff cost impacted margins in Q1 FY24.
Average selling price was up 4% QoQ to Rs 6.50 lakh/unit with blended discount being up ~Rs 3,000/unit QoQ. Ebitda came in at ~Rs 30 billion versus consensus estimate at Rs 32.5 billion.
Maruti Suzuki is planning to acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat, with valuation being equal to the net residual book value. Gross block of Maruti Suzuki would get enhanced by ~Rs 130 billion as against the enhancement in Ebitdam by ~150 basis points (4% depreciation/sales for SMG going away from P/L of Maruti Suzuki with-respect-to ~40% of production).
We maintain 'Add' rating on Maruti Suzuki, largely keeping our estimates unchanged and revising up our discounted cash flow-based target price to Rs 10,923 (from Rs 10,329), implying 24 times FY25E core earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Review - Weak Margins Led By One-Offs, Brand Spends: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.