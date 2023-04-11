Maruti Suzuki - Product Launches To Drive Volume Outperformance: Motilal Oswal
Mix and operating leverage to drive margin recovery.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is expected to outperform in a moderating growth environment in FY24E, driven by its promising product pipeline. Although market share recovery has not happened despite the success of Grand Vitara, we estimate Maruti Suzuki’s market share to recover to ~44.4% by FY25E with the launch of three more new products in the next six to nine months.
This recovery in market share, along with a favorable mix of rising SUV share and operating leverage, will help Maruti Suzuki sustain margin recovery.
Further, we expect the company to benefit from its strength in CNG and strong hybrid in the face of tighter emission norms, especially with the withdrawal of small diesel engine and increasing cost of mid-size diesel in BS-VI Phase-II era.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Auto, Auto Ancillary Q4 Results Preview - Gross Margins To Plateau, Ancillary Set To Outperform: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.