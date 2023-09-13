Maruti Suzuki - Estimates 6% CAGR In Domestic Passenger Vehicle Industry Till FY31: Motilal Oswal

We are raising our earnings per share estimates for FY24/FY25 by 5-6% to reflect the sharp improvement in SUV mix, fueled by new product launch benefits since July 2023.

Stable growth in domestic PVs and a favorable product lifecycle augur well for Maruti Suzuki.

We expect market share gains and margin recovery in FY24 driven by an improvement in supplies, a favorable product lifecycle, mix benefit and operating leverage.

The stock trades at 25.8 times/23.7 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 11,900 (premised on 25 times September 25E consolidated EPS).