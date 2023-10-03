Marico - See Multiple Growth Levers Ahead; Upgrade To 'Buy': ICICI Securities

We maintain Marico Ltd.'s earnings estimates for FY24-25E, modelling revenue / Ebitda / profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 9/16/16 (%) over FY23-25E.

We upgrade to 'Buy' from 'Add' with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 670 (versus previous target price of Rs 610).

At our target price, the stock will trade at 49 times price/earnings multiple March 2025E.

Key downside risk: Higher-than-expected inflation in copra prices.