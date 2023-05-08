Marico Q4 Results Review - Operating Performance Inline; Volume Growth At 5%: Nirmal Bang

Marico Ltd.’s consolidated Q4 FY23 operating performance was largely in-line with the pre-quarterly qualitative commentary. Marico’s domestic business (~75% of FY23 topline) saw 1.8% YoY revenue growth and 5% YoY volume growth (four-year compound annual growth rate ~6%).

Parachute coconut oil posted high single-digit volume growth at 9% YoY on the back of stability in consumer pricing and loose to branded conversion. The Saffola franchise declined by 9% YoY in value terms with Saffola oils registering mid single-digit volume decline. Value added hair oils ended the year on a positive note with 13% YoY value growth, driven by volume.

On the other hand, the International business grew by 16% YoY in constant currency terms, with Bangladesh growing by 9% YoY in CC terms. Vietnam, Middle East and North Africa and South Africa grew by 16%, 37% and 21% YoY, respectively, in CC terms. There is 4.5%/7.1% cut in our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share as sales growth will be muted in H1 FY24 and margin recovery more gradual than earlier expectations.