Marico Q4 Results Review - Expect Strong FY24 Earnings Growth: Yes Securities
International business continues to do well for Marico even as currency devaluation had a higher impact in Q4.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
In Q4 FY23, Marico Ltd. posted a decent volume (domestic volume growth on a four‐ year compound annual growth rate basis stood at 6%) and margin performance (consolidated gross margin expanded ~250 basis points QoQ) supported by sustained recovery in consumption trends and moderation in input inflation.
Important to note that, for the sector, while packaged foods has been resilient, home and personal care category is moving into the positive territory after six quarters.
International business continues to do well for Marico (constant currency growth of 16%) even as currency devaluation had a higher impact in Q4.
Going ahead, expect a gradual uptick in India revenue growth for Marico as pricing interventions come into the base in H1 FY24. This along with easing input prices and favorable mix should also drive more than 100 bps of Ebitda margin expansion.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.