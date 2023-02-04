Marico Q3 Review - Volume Trajectory Getting Back On Track With Margin Situation Comfortable: Systematix

Marico Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 results were inline with estimates. Overall revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 2.6%/5.8%/5.8% YoY respectively, led by 8% growth in the international business and 2% in the domestic business.

Company reported domestic volume growth of 4%. Gross margin expanded 120 bps YoY/ 130 bps QoQ to 44.9%, Ebitda margin expanded 60 bps YoY to 18.5% with better gross margins partially offset by higher employee costs, marketing spends and other operating spends. Key takeaways: