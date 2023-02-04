Marico Q3 Results Review - Inline Operational Performance; Expect Margins To Improve Gradually: Dolat Capital
Parachute Rigids performance improved as it posted 2% volume growth versus 3% decline it reported in Q2.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Marico Ltd.’s operational performance was broadly in line with our estimate. The company reported 2.6% YoY revenue growth. Domestic business reported 1.9% revenue growth with 4% volume increase. On a three-year compound annual growth rate basis, volume growth in domestic market was 6%.
Gross margin expanded by 120 basis points to 44.9%. Copra price moderation and lower price pass on helped mitigate inflation in other key commodities.
Parachute Rigids performance improved as it posted 2% volume growth versus 3% decline it reported in Q2. Due to improving demand conditions, we believe that Marico would achieve volume growth of 5-7% in in the mid-term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Marico Q3 Result: Profit Misses Estimates, But Stable Input Costs Aid Margin
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.