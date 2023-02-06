Marico Q3 Results Review - Inline; Input Costs Softening: Motilal Oswal
Management believes that the worst of inflation and volatility is over.
Motilal Oswal Report
Marico Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 results were in line with our expectations at the operating level. Net sales were flat YoY at Rs 24.7 billion (estimate: Rs 24.8 billion).
Ebitda/profit before tax/adjusted profit after tax grew 5.8%/8.8%/5.8% YoY to Rs 4.6 billion/Rs 4.4 billion/ Rs 3.3 billion (our estimate: Rs 4.5 billion/Rs 4.1 billion/Rs 3.1 billion)
The outlook on gross and Ebitda margins is gradually improving. There are signs of a better demand environment for staples, which should improve Marico’s earnings growth prospects in Q4 FY23 and beyond.
Valuations are inexpensive at 44.2 times/39.1 FY24/ FY29 earnings per share.
