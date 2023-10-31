Marico Q2 Results Review - With Margins At Peak Levels, Volume Recovery Becomes Crucial Hereon: Yes Securities

Marico Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 consolidated revenue saw a drop of 0.8% YoY owing to price cuts implemented across categories over last few quarters, stable demand versus Q1, lower trade inventory, and currency devaluation.

Domestic volumes grew by 3% YoY as demand trends in the domestic fast moving consumer goods sector stayed largely in-line with Q1 FY24. While urban sentiment improved sequentially, higher food inflation and patchy rainfall distribution led to a slower than expected pace of recovery in rural demand.

Marico's margins surprised us positively led by gross margin improvement (+50 basis points/+690 bps QoQ/YoY) reaching highest level in 26 quarters, owing to softer input costs.

Management has upped its FY24 margin expansion target by 100 bps. With FY24 margins expected to end at peak levels, volume recovery becomes extremely crucial for earnings growth beyond FY24, signs of which are still not clearly visible.

We continue to maintain our 'Add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 625.