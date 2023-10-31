Marico Q2 Results Review - Volumes Impacted Amid Slow Rural Recovery: Prabhudas Lilladher
Copra prices are down 2% YoY, but up 1% QoQ
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We are cutting FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates of Marico Ltd. by 0.9/6.7% given tepid consumer demand in rural India and local competition in core categories.
Q2 FY24 results were in line with 3% volume growth and 17.3% profit after tax growth driven by 280 bps margin expansion. Marico expects Parachute volume growth to recover as expected increase in copra prices will help gain some share from unorganized players post Q3.
Value added hair oil will continue to remain under pressure given heightened competition from not only unorganised players but some large players also. Innovation funnel remains strong as Marico has launched hair and Care Shampoo, Parachute Advanced oil with superfoods, Saffola peanut butter and Mayonnaise, Livon Curl cream, Style pro and Parachute Body wash.
Strong innovations, success in foods and business-to-consumer acquisitions will enable the company achieve the targeted 20% of sales from these in FY24.
We believe Ebitda margins will peak out in FY24 which will curtail sales/profit after tax compound annual growth rate to 9.2%/10.7% over FY23-26.
We value Marico at 43 times September-25 EPS and assign a target price of Rs 556 (Rs 581 earlier based on 43 times June-25 EPS). Although Marico has corrected 11% from peak, it lacks near term triggers. Retain 'Hold'.
