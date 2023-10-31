Marico Q2 Results Review - Strong Margin Delivery Again; Growth To Pick Up From H2: Systematix

Marico Ltd. delivered in-line earnings with a soft topline performance offset by strong margin improvement despite much higher advertising and promotion spends.

Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth came in at -0.8%/14.8%/17.3% YoY respectively, led by 13% constant currency growth in the international business and 3% volume growth in the domestic business, which saw a 3% YoY revenue drop.

Revenue saw a decline given the price drops in core brands during the year in the domestic business, channel liquidity issues impacting retailer-level inventory and currency headwinds in the overseas markets.

Gross margin expanded sharply by 685 basis points YoY/ 50 bps QoQ to 50.5%, Ebitda margin expanded 272 bps YoY to 20.1% with stronger gross margins partially offset by higher A&P spends (+229 bps), employee costs (+90 bps) and other expenses (+94 bps).