Marico Q2 Results Review - Strong Margin Delivery Again; Growth To Pick Up From H2: Systematix
Marico is confident of clocking a 350-400 bps improvement in gross margins and 20% plus Ebitda margins for FY24
Systematix Research Report
Marico Ltd. delivered in-line earnings with a soft topline performance offset by strong margin improvement despite much higher advertising and promotion spends.
Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth came in at -0.8%/14.8%/17.3% YoY respectively, led by 13% constant currency growth in the international business and 3% volume growth in the domestic business, which saw a 3% YoY revenue drop.
Revenue saw a decline given the price drops in core brands during the year in the domestic business, channel liquidity issues impacting retailer-level inventory and currency headwinds in the overseas markets.
Gross margin expanded sharply by 685 basis points YoY/ 50 bps QoQ to 50.5%, Ebitda margin expanded 272 bps YoY to 20.1% with stronger gross margins partially offset by higher A&P spends (+229 bps), employee costs (+90 bps) and other expenses (+94 bps).
Key takeaways:
Marico is confident of clocking a 350-400 bps improvement in gross margins and 20% plus Ebitda margins for FY24 led by continued input cost tailwinds and premiumisation,
focus on food business would be to scale up high potential segments like soya, honey, munchies with better margins,
Value added hair oil business can see high single digit growth from H2 with softening inflation,
Saffola business to pick-up post stability in prices,
Parachute should move to positive growth trajectory from Q3 post aggressive demand-generations spends,
A&P spends will continue to move up given high growth aspirations in both core and new brands,
revenue trajectory to pick up significantly from H2 after a flattish H1 driven by gradual volume pick-up led by resilient growth in offtake, market share and penetration and
international business can see continued double digit CC revenue growth with stable profitability.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
