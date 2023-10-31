Marico Q2 Results Review - Performance Expected To Improve; Maintain 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital

Marico Ltd.’s revenue and Ebitda were inline, adjusted profit after tax was below our estimate. The company reported 0.8% YoY revenue de-growth.

Domestic business reported 6.2% de-growth with 3% volume increase.  Marico's gross margin expanded by 690 basis points YoY to 50.5%. Copra price moderation and lower price pass on helped expand margins.

Parachute Rigids volume grew by 1% (3% volume decline in base quarter) despite subdued consumer sentiments. On a four-year compound annual growth rate basis volume grew by 4%.

We have lowered our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 3.8/5.8% at Rs 11.5/12.7 to factor in Q2 performance and introduced FY26E EPS at 14.0.

Maintain target price at Rs 610 valuing the stock at 44 times FY26E EPS. Maintain 'Accumulate'.