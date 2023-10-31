Marico Q2 Results Review - Performance Expected To Improve; Maintain 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
Expect margins to remain elevated in the near term
Dolat Capital Report
Marico Ltd.’s revenue and Ebitda were inline, adjusted profit after tax was below our estimate. The company reported 0.8% YoY revenue de-growth.
Domestic business reported 6.2% de-growth with 3% volume increase. Marico's gross margin expanded by 690 basis points YoY to 50.5%. Copra price moderation and lower price pass on helped expand margins.
Parachute Rigids volume grew by 1% (3% volume decline in base quarter) despite subdued consumer sentiments. On a four-year compound annual growth rate basis volume grew by 4%.
We have lowered our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 3.8/5.8% at Rs 11.5/12.7 to factor in Q2 performance and introduced FY26E EPS at 14.0.
Maintain target price at Rs 610 valuing the stock at 44 times FY26E EPS. Maintain 'Accumulate'.
