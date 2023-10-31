Marico Q2 Results Review - Inline, Volumes To Report Better Traction Ahead: Nirmal Bang
Value Added Hair Oils registered 1% rise in value growth due to slower recovery in mass personal care categories.
Nirmal Bang Report
Marico Ltd. reported an in line set of numbers on all fronts in its Q2 FY24 results with sales, volumes, Ebitda and profit before tax in line while profit after tax was ~2% ahead of expectations because of lower than expected tax rate
Marico's management indicated that sales growth is likely to move to positive territory in subsequent quarters; Gross margin growth of 350-400 basis points YoY for full year FY24 (our forecasts 460 bps) and Ebitda margin growth of ~200 bps YoY (our forecasts 230 bps)
There is no material change to our earning per share forecasts for FY24 and FY25.
We maintain 'Accumulate' rating on fair valuations of ~42 times FY25 earning per share.
