Marico Ltd.'s continued weakness (in Q2 FY24) across key segments (Parachute coconut oil, value added hair oils and Saffola edible oil) is underwhelming as demand conditions remain under pressure. However, management expects a gradual improvement as offtakes remain healthy and pricing actions largely coming into base.

Further, we like the continued execution-driven outperformance in the food and premium personal care segments (~20% revenue share of domestic business in Q2 FY24).

International business maintains healthy revenue growth trajectory.

Margins remained healthy led by input cost deflation. Marico (in our view) has been likely impacted significantly higher (versus peers) due to external reasons (weak demand environment and commodity deflation) and could witness stronger recovery (versus peers) with improving external environment and aggressive growth ambitions.

We recently upgraded the stock with a long-term view 'Buy'.

Key downside risk is higher-thanexpected inflation in copra prices.