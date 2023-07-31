Marico Q1 Review- Gross Margin To Be A Key Driver In FY24 As Revenue Growth Gradually Recovers: Yes Securities
Marico is aggressively investing in demand generation and thus expect operating margin to improve by +150 bps in FY24.
Yes Securities Report
Marico Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 was a mixed bag versus our estimate for the quarter. Topline was ~2% lower than our expectation but Ebitda margin at 23.2% surprised us positively led by gross margin improvement of 260 basis points QoQ owing to incrementally softer input costs.
Domestic business registered a volume growth of 3% (flat four-year compound annual growth rate), subdued by one-off channel inventory adjustments.
One-off channel adjustments would have impacted growth by ~2% for the quarter. Amid macroeconomic and currency devaluation headwinds in some of the geographies, International saw decent 9% constant currency growth.
Going ahead, expect a gradual uptick in India revenue growth for Marico as pricing interventions come into the base in H1 FY24. In view of input cost tailwinds, cost management initiatives and a favorable portfolio mix, consolidated gross margin is expected to expand by 250-300 basis points in FY24.
We continue to maintain our 'Add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 635.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
