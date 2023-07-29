Marico Q1 Results Review - Margin Performance Was A Surprise; 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital

Marico Ltd.’s revenue performance was in line but Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax was ahead of our estimate. The company reported 3.2% YoY revenue de-growth.

Marico's domestic business reported 6.8% de-growth with 3% volume increase. One off channel inventory correction resulted in low volume growth.

Gross margin expanded by 490 basis points YoY to 50.0%. Copra price moderation and lower price pass on helped expand margins.

Parachute rigids performance was subdued considering 2% volume de-growth compared to 2% volume decline posted in the base quarter.

We have increased our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 1.8/1.8% at Rs 11.9/13.5 to factor in recent acquisition of ‘Plix’.

Valuing the stock at 45 times FY25E EPS arrive at target price of Rs 610. Downgrade to 'Accumulate' due to recent run-up in the stock price. Buy on dips.