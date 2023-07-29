Marico Q1 Results Review - Margin Performance Was A Surprise; 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
Revenue was inline; Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax was ahead.
Dolat Capital Report
Marico Ltd.’s revenue performance was in line but Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax was ahead of our estimate. The company reported 3.2% YoY revenue de-growth.
Marico's domestic business reported 6.8% de-growth with 3% volume increase. One off channel inventory correction resulted in low volume growth.
Gross margin expanded by 490 basis points YoY to 50.0%. Copra price moderation and lower price pass on helped expand margins.
Parachute rigids performance was subdued considering 2% volume de-growth compared to 2% volume decline posted in the base quarter.
We have increased our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 1.8/1.8% at Rs 11.9/13.5 to factor in recent acquisition of ‘Plix’.
Valuing the stock at 45 times FY25E EPS arrive at target price of Rs 610. Downgrade to 'Accumulate' due to recent run-up in the stock price. Buy on dips.
