Marico Q1 Results Review - Margin Outlook Remains Solid; Growth To Pick Up From H2: Systematix

Marico Ltd. delivered a marginal earnings beat despite soft volume growth led by better than expected margin performance.

Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of -3.2%/8.7%/15% YoY respectively, led by 9% constant currency growth in the international business and 3% volume growth in the domestic business, which saw a 5% YoY revenue drop.

Volume growth was subdued given channel inventory adjustments given trade destocking in Saffola and the last phase of trade scheme rationalization in value added hair oil and Parachute.

Revenue saw a decline given the price drops last year in core brands and a further price cut in Saffola oils in Q1.

Gross margin expanded sharply by 494 basis points YoY/ 257 bps QoQ to 50%, Ebitda margin expanded 253 bps YoY to 23.2% with stronger gross margins partially offset by higher employee costs.

Marico has announced the acquisition of a digital-first plant-based nutrition brand “The Plant Fix-Plix” from Satiya Nutraceuticals at pre-money valuation of four times on current annual recurring revenue of Rs 1.5 billion.