Marico Q1 Results Review - Margin Outlook Positive, Likely To Improve Ahead: Motilal Oswal

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Marico Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 sales came in below our estimate owing to pricing interventions in key domestic portfolios last year and further price cuts in Saffola oils during the quarter. The beat on profitability was led by higher other income, which included a one-time gain of Rs 140 million from a land sale.
The rural recovery has been slower than expected, but factors like moderating inflation, favorable monsoons, and government spending make the management cautiously optimistic about a gradual recovery in volume growth in the coming quarters.
The management expects positive revenue growth in H2, with gross margin expansion. It expects operating margin to rise above 20% in FY24, driven by cost management and brand-building investments, which should improve Marico’s earnings growth prospects.
Valuations are inexpensive at 50 times/43 times FY24E/FY25E earnings per share. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
