Marico Q1 Results Review - Inline Numbers; Margin Outlook Improving: Nirmal Bang

Marico Ltd.’s domestic revenue declined by 4.9%, while volumes grew by 3%. International sales grew by 2% (9% in constant currency terms).

Consolidated revenue declined by 3.2% YoY to Rs 24.7 billion, inline with our estimate of Rs 25 billion. Gross margin was up 490 basis points YoY at 50% (up 260 bps QoQ).

Ebitda margin expansion was limited to 250 bps YoY at 23.2% on the back of higher operating costs: employee costs (up 120 bps YoY), advertising costs (up 80 bps YoY) and other expenses (up 40 bps YoY).

Ebitda was up by 8.7% YoY at Rs 5.7 billion. Adjusted profit after tax grew by 15.1% YoY to Rs 4.3 billion (versus estimate Rs 4.1 billion).