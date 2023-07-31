Marico Q1 Results Review - Inline Numbers; Margin Outlook Improving: Nirmal Bang
Expectations of a gradual volume recovery, especially in rural, remains intact.
Nirmal Bang Report
Marico Ltd.’s domestic revenue declined by 4.9%, while volumes grew by 3%. International sales grew by 2% (9% in constant currency terms).
Consolidated revenue declined by 3.2% YoY to Rs 24.7 billion, inline with our estimate of Rs 25 billion. Gross margin was up 490 basis points YoY at 50% (up 260 bps QoQ).
Ebitda margin expansion was limited to 250 bps YoY at 23.2% on the back of higher operating costs: employee costs (up 120 bps YoY), advertising costs (up 80 bps YoY) and other expenses (up 40 bps YoY).
Ebitda was up by 8.7% YoY at Rs 5.7 billion. Adjusted profit after tax grew by 15.1% YoY to Rs 4.3 billion (versus estimate Rs 4.1 billion).
View and valuation:
Marico is looking at higher growth in the foods business and is aiming to surpass the Saffola edible oil business (as a % of domestic revenue) over the medium term, which will reduce sales and margin volatility which we believe is a positive.
Better than expected gross margin improvement going forward has led to 5-6% increase in FY24E/FY25E earnings per share. However, sales momentum needs to accelerate for any further re-rating in the stock as it is currently trading at rich valuations of ~44 times FY25E EPS.
We maintain accumulate rating on the stock, valuing the company at 43 times June-25E EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs 590.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
