Margin Trend, IEA’s Oil View: Nirmal Bang

Refining and marketing: Brent oil November 2023 to date is down 7.6% month-on-month and 8.2% YoY; motor spirit/high speed diesel spreads are at $10.8/$ 24.3 per barrel of oil for November first fortnight.

Gross refining margin stood at $6.2/bbl (November 2023 to date). The latest spot retail margin is positive plus Rs 1.2/litre versus readings of plus Rs 3.5 for last week, minus 4.9/0.2 for October 2023 second fortnight/November 2023 first fortnight, and -3.3 in Q3 to-dateFY24.

Gas: Liquefied natural gas prices have perked up by 34.5% QoQ to $ 16.6/ metric million British thermal unit, although they are still down 47% YoY. The warmer than expected winter and comfortable near-full gas storage in Europe is capping LNG prices.

India’s Q2 FY24 gas consumption at 190 million metric standard cubic meter per day was up 18.5%/8.9% YoY/QOQ. Year to date consumption at 182.3 mmscmd was up 15.6% YOY and up 15% versus FY20-23 average of 158.5 mmscmd.

India’s Q2 FY24 LNG consumption at 88 mmscmd was up 23.1%/5.1% YoY/QOQ. Year-to-date LNG consumption at 85.9 mmscmd was up 15.3% YoY. LNG share in total gas consumption in Q2 FY24/YTD24 at 46.3%/47.1% versus 44.6%/47.2% in Q2 FY23/YTDFY23.

GAIL India Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. remains our top picks.

We also maintain 'Buy' on Gujarat Gas Ltd. and see value in Mahanagar Gas Ltd. and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. in that order, post the recent correction.