March 2023 Auto Wholesale Dispatches Continue To Grow YoY Across Segments: Axis Securities
The domestic PV industry sales grew to fulfill the order backlogs, especially in SUV segment as the production constraints eased.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
The domestic passenger vehicle industry sales grew by ~6% YoY (flat month-on-month) to fulfill the order backlogs, especially in the sports utility vehicle segment as the production constraints eased. Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood robust, up 12% YoY and 27% month-on-month led by strong infra push, higher replacement demand, and advanced buying in anticipation of price hikes post April 2023.
Domestic two-wheeler wholesales grew by ~20% YoY/month-on-month (excluding Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd.) on the low base of the last year and post the weak Jan-Feb 2023 dispatches.
Domestic tractor sales stood mixed with Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. growing by 20% YoY and Escorts Kubota Ltd. sales flat YoY due to unseasonal rainfall and crop damage in certain regions.
Exports sales across two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers remained negative (TVS Motor Company Ltd./Hero MotoCorp down 32%/52% YoY; only Eicher Motors' exports stood up 34% YoY).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.