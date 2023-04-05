March 2023 Auto Wholesale Dispatches Continue To Grow YoY Across Segments: Axis Securities

The domestic passenger vehicle industry sales grew by ~6% YoY (flat month-on-month) to fulfill the order backlogs, especially in the sports utility vehicle segment as the production constraints eased. Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood robust, up 12% YoY and 27% month-on-month led by strong infra push, higher replacement demand, and advanced buying in anticipation of price hikes post April 2023.

Domestic two-wheeler wholesales grew by ~20% YoY/month-on-month (excluding Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd.) on the low base of the last year and post the weak Jan-Feb 2023 dispatches.

Domestic tractor sales stood mixed with Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. growing by 20% YoY and Escorts Kubota Ltd. sales flat YoY due to unseasonal rainfall and crop damage in certain regions.

Exports sales across two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers remained negative (TVS Motor Company Ltd./Hero MotoCorp down 32%/52% YoY; only Eicher Motors' exports stood up 34% YoY).