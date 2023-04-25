MapMyIndia Q4 Results Review - Miss On Revenues, FY24 Revenue Guidance At 40%: Centrum Broking

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. (MapMyIndia) reported weaker than expected revenues in Q4 FY23 due to flat revenues in the automotive and mobility segment.

Overall revenues were at Rs 724.7 million (up 7.1% QoQ, up 27.0% YoY) while automotive and mobility revenues were Rs 394 million (down 1.6% QoQ, up 1.0 % YoY).

The consumer and enterprise tech segment continued to be strong at Rs 329 million (up 19.6% QoQ, up 78.8% YoY).

MapMyIndia's Ebitda was Rs 290 million (up 4.1% QoQ, up 16.6% YoY), while margins were at 40.0% which was within the company’s guided range of 40-45%.

For FY23, the IoT business (Gtropy) contributed Rs 591 million (up 140% YoY) and accounted for 21% of FY23 revenues.

Ebitda margin for the IoT business increased to 4% in Q4 FY23 as software-as-a-system revenues started contributing.