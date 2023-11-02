MapMyIndia Q2 Results Review - Inline Financial Performance With Robust Outlook For H2: Yes Securities

CE Info Systems Ltd. reported inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebitda margin were as per expectation.

It reported sequential revenue growth of 1.9% QoQ (up 19.4% YoY) led by consumer tech and enterprise digital market segment which was down 10.6% QoQ (up 15.8% YoY) and automotive and mobility tech market segment which was up 16.5% QoQ (up 23.1% YoY).

There was sequential improvement in Ebitda margin(up 309 bps QoQ) led by positive operating leverage. IoT-led business Ebitda margin was at 8.2% in Q2 FY24 versus 6.3% of Q1 FY24 as software-as-a-system income continues to grow.