MapMyIndia Q1 Results Review - Robust Broad-Based Financial Performance Across Segments: Yes Securities
Both, the sequential revenue and Ebitda margin were slightly above expectation.
Yes Securities Report
CE Info Systems Ltd. reported strong financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue and Ebitda margin were slightly above expectation.
It reported sequential revenue growth of 23.4% QoQ (up 37.5% YoY) led by consumer tech and enterprise digital transformation market segment which was up 46.8% QoQ (up 51.4% YoY) and automotive and mobility market segment which was up 4.1% QoQ (up 23.8% YoY).
There was sequential improvement in MapMyIndia's Ebitda margin (up 188 basis points QoQ) led by positive operating leverage. Internet of things-led business Ebitda margin was at 6.3% in Q1 FY24 versus 4.0% of Q4 FY23 as software-as-a-system income continues to grow.
The business outlook remains strong led by rising demand for digital mapping services and navigation solutions. It enjoys strong moat in domestic B2B digital mapping space led by diverse offerings across map and data; and platform and IoT categories in key markets of automotive and mobility tech; consumer tech and enterprise digital transformation.
The use cases of its digital mapping services continue to grow across industries driving business growth. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 38.0% over FY23‐25E with average Ebitda margin of 40.8% over the period.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,950/share based on discounted cash flow methodology. The stock trades at price-to-earning of 59.2 times/43.4 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.
